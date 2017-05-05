GDaddy: First Gay Sugar Daddy and Young Gay Men Dating APP Coming Out To UK

GDaddy, A brand new, also the first dating app aiming to bring a simple way for gay sugar daddies and gay sugar babies, making his first appearance in UK. As a professional all-male social networking app that is served those successful, wealthy gay sugar daddies who are seeking sweet guys and those pretty, ambitious young men who want to meet successful mentors.

GDaddy APP, which is the result of 6-months’ serious research of its marketing department. They found out the needs for sugar daddy dating are huge not just among those non-LGTB group, but also among gay communities. This app provides its members with a clean design, rich features and an easy-to-use navigation, aiming to bring in a new ways of communication for all gay men online.

“There is no lack of gay dating sites and apps online. But the fact is that none of them are especially designed for gay sugar daddies and gay sugar babies. Now, you can put your problems to rest as we have come up with the first gay sugar daddy dating app online – GDaddy. Our purpose of creating GDaddy is trying to offer a private and comfortable all-male dating platform for successful & wealthy men and attractive & ambitious boys to get connected with each others.” stated by its Marketing Manager Lawrence Young.

Scams have always been a headache for the online dating industry. Especially for those sugar daddies dating app and senior match app. But GDaddy claims they will surely have the lowest ratio of scammers than other online dating apps. They have a customer team of 3 members standby to review profiles and photos manually, they also have a powerful weapon to screen out those potential scam artists. GDaddy guarantees its members that it can provide the most useful and practical resources for all sugar daddies and sugar babies who placed a profile online. Due to its unremitting effort, this app has gained a huge popularity among thousands of gay sugar daddies and sugar boys in the previously tested areas.

GDaddy is the first gay dating app for sugar daddies and sugar boys online, aiming to offer the best service for its members who are looking for an ideal partner for a gay arrangement. You can download it for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Download links:

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/free-sugar-daddy-gay-dating/id1126685773

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gdaddy

Website: http://www.gdaddyapp.com/

Category: Business