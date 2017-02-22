Giant Playmobil Figure That Had Its Arm Stolen Has Been Given New Home – With Three-Year-Old Born With One Arm

A giant Playmobil figure which had its arm ripped off by vandals outside a toy shop has found a new home – with a one-armed boy.

The massive 5ft toy had stood outside the store for years but was left damaged when its right limb was stolen overnight.

The shop didn’t know what to do with the Playmobil toy called ‘Sven’ which was destined for storage – and put out a CCTV appeal to find the thieves.

But dad Nathan Hopkins then told them the amputated toy would be perfect for his son Harry.

Harry, three, was born with a condition where his left arm didn’t grow properly – believed to be because of a blood clot during his mum’s pregnancy.

His family are making efforts to normalise the youngster’s life as much as possible after admitting he is “beginning to work out that he’s slightly different”.

Nathan, 42, said the large play figure would act as positive role model for Harry, from Bath, Somerset.

Staff at Eric Snook’s Toyshop in Bath have offered them the rare Playmobil figurine – so young Harry has a friend just like him.

Dad-of-three Nathan said: “The toy is a role model for kids with one arm – it will be great to have him. It will help him accept that he has one arm.

“He gets asked a lot by children what’s happened to his arm. We try to make everything as natural and as normal as possible.”

Harry was born with no forearm which can be caused by a blood clot in the womb at five to six weeks pregnant.

The couple knew Harry would be born with the condition after it was confirmed at the 12-week scan.

Nathan, who is a hospital specialist for a pharmaceutical company, says young Harry passed up the opportunity to have a prosthetic arm fitted as a toddler.

Nathan said: “When we went to hospital they basically said he can have a prosthetic if he asks for one, and he never did,

“He uses it like a normal arm. He is very good with it. We call it his little arm to try to make it totally normal. We never call it a disability.”

The family say Harry is a huge fan of Playmobil, but his toy chest also includes soft toys and various toy cars.

The youngster is set to join elder seven-year-old brother Isaac at St Andrew’s Primary School in Julian Road next year.

Two-year-old Sven the toy had his arm stolen in an act of “senseless vandalism” on February 5.

Members of staff at the Union Passage toy shop suspect three “lads” who were captured on CCTV arriving on scooters and stealing the arm on Sunday, February 5.

Eric Snook’s Toyshop retail assistant James Cox said: “We usually put him out every morning and bring him back in every night.

“On that Sunday we completely forgot to bring him in and within an hour and a half he got vandalised by a group of youths.

“The arms are not supposed to detach. He is not really repairable.

“He has now got jagged edges and we cannot put out on display, there is not really much we can do.

“The family are more than welcome to have him. He was stockroom bound.”

