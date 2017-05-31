Global Pricing Innovations and Pricing360 announce a strategic partnership to deliver integrated price, revenue management solutions and insights for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The strategic partnership is formed to support collaboration and innovation across the life sciences industry.

Global Pricing Innovations (GPI), the pricing and intelligence experts for the life sciences industry and Pricing360, the global experts in pricing, contracting and revenue management solutions for the life sciences industry have entered a partnership to support collaboration and innovation. This new synergy disrupts the price and access space creating an unmatched shift in the market with intelligent and innovative solutions.

Preeti Patel (CEO at GPI) explains “When two companies share similar values, it is a great foundation for a strategic partnership. The common goals we share in creating innovative price and access solutions for our clients, makes our partnership an obvious choice. Our combined knowledge, real-life industry experience and technological strengths promote synergy and ensure high quality deliverables to our clients.” Adri van den Berg (Head of Pricing and Contracting at Pricing360) added “Both companies share the same vision: the success of our clients. Our clients can count on our pricing experts to go above and beyond to provide support and deliver significant results that immediately impact strategies, profit and efficiency. Wherever they are in the world, we can help them overcome any pricing challenge, be it market access, global launch management or revenue optimisation.”

GPI and Pricing360 are steadily expanding thanks to their extensive experience within the life science industry and committed team. Van den Berg and Patel have managed to pull together the best minds from the industry to help customers with the winning pricing strategy. Patel adds, “We are excited about the future. The need for sustainable practices is driving the need for change within the price and access space. Our aim is to ensure this change is a positive one”

Category: Business