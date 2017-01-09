Global Pricing Innovations is pleased to announce the addition of Alan Stewart to the executive team

Global Pricing Innovations (GPI) has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Alan Stewart. Alan joins GPI as Commercial Director to continue GPI’s success providing business services to valued clients across Europe and the US.

GPI, the pricing experts, has strengthened its executive team this week with the addition of Alan Stewart. Alan joins as Commercial Director will be based at the firm’s Global Headquarters in central London.

Preeti Patel, CEO said “I am thrilled that Alan is joining our team. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being a leading provider in the industry. Alan is a true sales professional and shares our values, focus on innovation, and places the same strong emphasis on the customer experience as we do. Alan’s wealth of experience within the industry and impeccable reputation for providing high quality service makes him the perfect addition for the company.” Preeti also added “GPI is continuing to support innovation for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and with Alan on board, the vision for the company is further strengthened.”

Alan will join GPI from IMS health, where he served as a Global Pricing Solution Specialist.

Alan adds, “I look forward to joining such an exciting company that prides itself on top quality service and delivering exactly what the customer needs in the modern pharmaceutical market access environment.”

