Gran Beaten By Mugger In Broad Daylight Asks For All The Money Raised For Her To Go To Charity

A brave OAP battered in a park by a mugger is asking for all the money raised for her to go to charity.

Granny-of-five Naomi Roberts, 75, was pushed to the ground by a robber who stole her handbag in Eastville Park, Fishponds, Bristol.

Retired psychologist Naomi suffered horrendous bruising and a fractured cheek bone and broken collar bone.

She was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) as a result of her injuries and remains there to recover following the ordeal on Monday.

Shortly after the appeal was launched to find the attacker hundreds of well wishers started donating to various fundraising pages to help her.

But the kind-hearted Naomi said she hopes the money would go towards charity.

“I’m very grateful, but I don’t need the money,” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am very thankful, but I think it should go to an old people’s charity or a victims of crime charity.”

One of those raising money for Naomi is Kyle Kepner, who also lives in St Werburghs, Bristol.

“As a local person, I felt horrible that something like that would happen on our doorstep,” he said.

“We walk our dog there all the time, and we want people to feel safe in the area.”

Money donated will go towards Age UK Bristol and Victim Support.

PC Aaron Ashford said: “This is a despicable crime carried out on an elderly woman in a public place.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/elderly-attack-victim-in-bristol

Category: News