Gran Of Seven-Month-Old Baby Abducted By Parents Makes Desperate Plea For Them To Contact Her

The grandmother of a seven-month-old baby boy feared abducted by his parents who pose a “risk of harm” to him has pleaded for them to contact her.

Susan Minton, 53, pleaded for her son Daniel Minton, 28, and Tory Smith to reveal their whereabouts as well as that of her missing grandson Daniel John Minton.

The distraught grandparent says she has “no idea where they are” and that she last saw her son on April 19 – shortly after he left prison.

She said: “Nobody can believe what I’m going through. It’s my son and my grandson.

“I’m distraught – I don’t know where they are.”

“As far as I know they could be dead, I don’t know anything at all.

“I just want him to call. I just want to know for sure him and the baby are okay.

“This is destroying me.”

When asked what she would like to say to her son she said: “I want to know where you are. I want to know where the baby is. I want to know you’re okay.”

She says she briefly spoke to her son’s partner Tory on the phone last week – who told her that her son and grandson were in Boston, Lincs.

However she says she does not know whether to believe her or not and has been unable to get back in touch because she called from a withheld number.

She also says she has not spoken to her son “at all” since his disappearance.

Susan believes the couple may have disappeared because “social services wouldn’t leave them alone”.

She said: “I think they’ve done a runner because social services wouldn’t leave them alone.

“They were trying to stop my son from seeing his child.

“But they [Daniel and Tory] are so loving and loyal to that child.”

Detectives are now growing increasingly concerned for little Daniel’s welfare as a family court previously ruled he may come into danger while in their care.

The family, from Swaffham, Norfolk, were last seen on April 21, but despite extensive enquiries they have not since been located.

Officers believe they may now be in Wisbech, Cambs., and have launched an urgent appeal to find them.

Daniel Minton Snr is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build.

He has blonde short hair, usually shaven, with blue eyes and tattoo on the left side of neck and his left hand.

He has previously been jailed for theft and indecent exposure and is understood to have substance and alcohol misuse issues.

Tory Smith is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

She has very long, black, straight hair which is possibly now dyed blonde, blue eyes and has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Former neighbours described “fights and arguments every night” between the couple and said they were constantly arguing in the street”.

One also described how “they left everything and just suddenly disappeared”.

Category: News