Grandad Is One Of The Oldest Swingers In Town – Still Playing Golf At 100-Years-Old

A grandfather has proved he’s above par for his age by still playing GOLF at 100-years-old.

Harry Moorhouse is one of the UK’s oldest golfers and says his secret to staying fit is taking to the course twice-a-week to pot a round of nine holes.

He only took up the sport when he was 50 but following his 100th birthday earlier last month, he has been awarded a lifetime membership from his loyal club.

Harry, from Norwich, Norfolk, said: “I went and I got to love the green and I’ve loved it ever since.

“I’ve played twice a week ever since I’ve been here. It’s a great club to play and come socialise and I love it.

“I just do it for the exercise and I play around for fun. I’m not too good but quite a while ago I got down to eight handicap.”

Harry, who has two sons and five grandchildren, has been playing golf since the 1960s when one of his friends encouraged him to have a go.

The widower, whose wife Alma died in 2002, aged 82, no longer has a handicap but says his best was eight when he was in his prime.

Harry joined Eaton Golf Club in Norwich in November 1971 when he also won one of the most highly-regarded trophies at the club – the Liberator Salver, which every member can play for each year.

But despite playing for more than half a century, he’s never hit a hole-in-one and he said he still doesn’t have the secret to the perfect golf swing.

Instead his tips for living longer are staying active and drinking lots of water.

Harry, a retired textile representative, said: “Light exercise, as soon as I get up in the morning for quarter of an hour and two glasses of water.

“Think young, keep young and act young and do plenty of golf and walking. That is the big secret – keep walking.

“I recommend everyone to come here and play golf, it’s very friendly and I think it’s great and I love it.”

To celebrate his birthday, Harry filled the clubhouse with family and friends at a party – but only after he had completed his nine holes.

He added: “We had a great celebration at the golf club, it was really good. We had a beautiful cake and plenty of drink.

“I got a life membership which was great.”

As is tradition in the UK, Harry also received a photo and commendation from the queen on his birthday.

A spokeswoman for Eaton Golf Club said: “Harry is an incredible person and an inspiration to us all.

“We are extremely proud to have him as a member here at Eaton Golf Club.

“He has been a member since November 1971 and we are looking forward to him playing for many more years to come.”

