Grandfather Spots Marines In Christmas Fancy-Dress Land On A Beach – And Run Off To The Local Pub

This is the moment a dog walker saw a group of Marines in Christmas fancy dress run from a landing craft onto a beach – and then dash into the local boozer.

The bizarre video was captured by confused Chris Slater, 73, who was walking his two dogs with his five grandchildren at the time in Cawsand, Cornwall.

He started filming the boat – which he said was not an unusual sight – but was then stunned to see the dressed-up marines.

“I was walking down the beach with my dogs and grandchildren who have just broken up from school,” said Chris.

“I walk the dogs every day down at Cawsand beach.

“I saw the landing craft coming in but that’s not unusual there. It was coming towards the beach and I thought it would be a good shot so started filming it.

“Then all of a sudden, the front came down and they came running out.

“It’s not every day you see Jesus running alongside the Crocodile Dundee but there we go.

“I was staggered to see it.”

Chris, was with his two Burnese Mountain dogs and grandchildren Bryony, 17; Amy, 14; Sam, 11; Gracie, seven; and William, three.

He said around 20 dressed-up marines came running out before crouching down, posing and then running off again.

Some were dressed in Santa Claus costumes and others as famous movie characters.

Chris later found out that they were on a sponsored charity run and ended up in the local pub.

