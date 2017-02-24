Grandmother Dies In Agony After Hospital Sent Her Home With Painkillers And Antibiotics

A grandmother died in agony after she was sent home from hospital with just painkillers and antibiotics, an inquest heard.

Alicja Hoscilowicz, 56, had visited hospital complaining of stomach pains.

But doctors had failed to diagnose a tear in her intestines until she returned again as a priority, the inquest was told.

She was diagnosed with fecal peritonitis – a potentially fatal condition where fecal matter gets into a cavity within the abdomen through a tear in the intestines.

The self-employed cleaner, of Dartford, Kent, was placed into an induced coma and despite a desperate battle to save her life, family were forced to say her goodbyes.

Maidstone Coroner’s Court heard her partner of five years Roy Tate, 54, claimed doctors didn’t perform CT scans on a Sunday.

But Dr Asghar Ali Wain, of Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, said CT scans could be arranged any day of the week, but insisted that her symptoms did not indicate peritonitis during her first visit.

On Sunday evening, after being discharged from hospital with painkillers and antibiotics, Alicja was screaming due to excruciating pain and Mr Tate called an ambulance who rushed her to hospital.

She died on Wednesday August 3 and leaves behind daughters Gosia and Emilia, son-in-law Greg and grandchildren Dominika, Agata and Laura.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem revealed Alicja had a fecal peritonitis and a perforated colon and had died from natural causes.

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Tate said: “Alicja was a loving mother, grandmother and partner and I spent the most wonderful five years with her.

“She loved gardening and the outdoor life and loved walking our dog Jacob.

“He’s a three-legged husky who we got from a rescue centre. She loved him and he loved her.

“Alicja also loved flowers. She used to get a bunch every week from me and she still does.”

A spokesman for the NHS trust said: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Alicja Hoscilowicz and acknowledge the coroner’s finding that her death was from natural causes.”

