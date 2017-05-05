Ground-Breaking Advances To Be Discussed At Major Lyme Disease Conference – London (14th May, 2017)

Lyme disease specialists will gather for what will be an unveiling of new forms of diagnosis and treatment.

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month and, as ever, Lyme disease cases feature in the news.

Doctors and physicians from around the world are coming together for the ground-breaking London Conference which is organised by UK-based, AONM (Academy of Nutritional Medicine).

The theme of the Conference is Chronic Illness Uncovered: Lyme Disease, Viral Pathogens, Morgellons, Mould & More. However, the title underplays the prevalence and reality of Lyme disease in Britain today.

At the turn of the century there were only around 250 reported cases of Lyme disease in the UK each year, but now the NHS says the figure is closer to 3,000 and some charities claim the actual number could be as high as 45,000. The Academy of Nutritional Medicine (AONM) suspects the numbers are far higher than this.

Many people with early-stage Lyme disease develop a distinctive circular rash at the site of the tick bite, usually around 3-30 days after being bitten. This is known as erythema migrans and it’s often described as looking like a bull’s-eye on a dart board. However, around one in three people with Lyme disease won’t develop this rash. Some people with Lyme disease also experience flu-like symptoms in the early stages, such as tiredness (fatigue), muscle pain, joint pain, headaches, a high temperature (fever), chills and neck stiffness.

Lyme disease can affect everyone – the very young to old and from every walk of life. High-profile sufferers of Lyme disease include: 11 members of Phones4U billionaire John Caudwell’s family, Debbie Gibson, Avril Lavigne, Alec Baldwin, Kelly Osbourne and Ray Mears.

At the forthcoming London Conference, PROFESSOR LEONA GILBERT (Finland) will showcase the most up-to-date testing technologies, including TickPlex – the new antibody screening test that’s introduced this month (AONM). A research team led by Associate Professor Dr. Gilbert at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland has studied chronic diseases and morphological variants of borrelia – leading to some exciting discoveries.

JOSEPH JEMSEK(USA) via live video-link will outline the reasons behind resistance to treatment:

Lyme patients too often find themselves fighting a battle on multiple fronts: they suffer from a disease that debilitates the mind and ravages the body, and are confronted by an entrenched medical establishment that holds its own self-interests above the wellbeing of patients, marginalising and denigrating the disease afflicting these patients. It’s little wonder then that hopelessness prevails as our patients remain lost and progressively disconnected, until not even a shred of their being exists any longer.

In early 1983, Dr. Jemsek diagnosed the first case of HIV/AIDS in Mecklenburg County, and subsequently devoted his practice to HIV care until 2006. Now, the Jemsek Specialty Clinic’s facility in Washington DC is exclusively devoted to the care of patients with Lyme Borreliosis Complex. (Talk: Major Reasons for Lyme Borreliosis Complex (LBC) Treatment Resistance or Relapse.)

JESS P. ARMINE(USA) will speak via live video-link on C.I.R.S & Brain Inflammation. Dr. Armine constantly researches the latest findings in genetics and functional medicine.

GINGER (VIRGINIA) SAVELY(USA) Dr. Savely, a world-renowned expert in the illness, will discuss in detail the symptoms of Morgellons Disease, objective findings, theories on its etiology as well as treatment options available. Dr. Savely is considered to be one of the top experts in the United States on the diagnosis and treatment of tick-borne diseases and Morgellons disease. Dr. Savely has treated thousands of Lyme disease patients and over 900 Morgellons disease patients since she began specialising in these diseases in 2003. Patients come to her Washington, DC office from all over the world.

Dr. Savely was one of the first people in the US to advocate for Morgellons disease and to assert that the disease was not psychiatric, but infectious in nature.

ARMIN SCHWARZBACH(Germany) discusses Tick-Borne Diseases and Viruses in Cancer and Unexplained Syndromes. Over the course of 20 years, Dr. Schwarzbach has tested more than 20,000 patients for different tick-borne diseases and multiple infections.

Category: Business