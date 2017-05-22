Ground-Breaking Technologies That Will Reshape Modern Life

There are a huge number of ground-breaking technologies that are set to reshape modern life, and with a relentless parade of more and more software and technologies that are set to unfold in the near future, leaders in businesses around the world are being overcome with technology, as it changes the world as we know it. However, there are a number of totally disruptive technologies that are highly likely to reshape modern life in a whole new way. Whether these technologies are changing the lives of businesses and business leaders, or general day-to-day life for regular people, there are an exceptional number on the market that are set to take over. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the very best.

Advanced Robotics

Automation is quickly becoming a hugely important part of day to day life for many people, particularly in a range of business industries, but advanced robotics are set to take this to the next level. There are an increasing number of highly sophisticated and intelligent robots and robotic tools that feature enhanced ‘senses’ to help businesses automate things that were once thought to be too delicate to automate, and also help people with day to day life. For example, cosmetic and routine surgeries can now be carried out by robotic surgeons in order to help make the procedures far less invasive, reducing things like downtimes, complications and to some extent even risks.

In addition to this, advanced robotics can be used in construction to help make processes far more efficient. Another way for advanced robotics to reshape modern life, is through ‘exoskeletons’ and robotic prosthetics like the world’s first mind-controlled robotic hands, which can help amputees and the elderly restore their functions to their original state. This really will help to change people’s lives.

Bitcoin & Other Digital Currencies

One of the more interesting and advanced technologies that is taking over the headlines in the past year is the Bitcoin and other types of digital currencies. A huge number of banks are looking at the prospect of Bitcoin as the future of currency, with major UK bank Barclays becoming involved with Goldman Sachs backed digital currency firm Circle. There are a huge number of ways that this can be implemented in modern life, and with Bitcoin ATMs, e-commerce sites and even real-life stores beginning to adopt this around the world, the potential for this digital currency could grow even further.

Bitcoin and the blockchain is an interesting example of how financial transactions can remain more secure, while continuing to revolutionise a huge range of industries. In fact, there are even physical metal Bitcoins already available in the UK, showing just how quickly the Bitcoin is being adopted in some countries around the world. One of these industries is the casino industry, particularly when it comes to online casinos. The world of Bitcoin casinos is forever changing, and there are a number of sites that help to provide Bitcoin casino reviews for new and existing players. The Bitcoin currency offers fast transactions which are vital when it comes to playing games and gambling online, and because of this many people are looking to make the switch to Bitcoin, so that they can get their money faster. Bitcoin is slowly making its mark and embedding itself as the future of currency around the world, and with legalisation and acceptance in Japan, it’s highly likely that we will see Bitcoins go a lot further than the casino and gambling industry in the very near future.

Energy Storage Devices

In a world where environmentally friendly practices are imperative, and reducing carbon footprint is the goal of all businesses and many individual homes too, energy storage devices are highly likely to take over the world. These devices help to store energy for later use, and are already used to help power electric and hybrid cars and some portable consumer electronics.

This type of energy storage technology could be used in the very near future to help reduce the cost of electric cars, help to bring developing countries electricity where they have none and even help to improve the efficiency of current utility grids. The potential of this type of technology is huge, and while it is likely to see the technology implemented in the future, we may see energy storage devices become a key model to help both businesses and individuals improve their efficiency and environmentally friendliness.

