Heartbreaking Final Letters Of Dad Thanking Family For The ‘Adventure’ Before Dying Aged 39

A devoted dad took to pen and paper to thank his family for his “adventure” just weeks before he tragically passed away.

Richard Moss was just 39-years-old when he died on Tuesday, February 7 – exactly a month after doctors at discovered three “life-limiting” brain tumours.

One was successfully removed but two were deemed inoperable and Richard died part-way through a course of chemotherapy.

However, as well as memories, the father-of-four, from South Ferriby, nr. Hull, East Yorks., wanted to leave behind his last words and penned a series of heartwarming letters for his wife, Lisa Moss, 40, and his four sons.

An excerpt from his letter entitled ‘My Adventure’ reads: “Lisa, you have been the best adventure teammate possible.

“From the first time I met you, I knew you were the one. I’ve never met a more caring, compassionate and lovable lady.

“My four sons, keep strong for each other and your mum.

“You’ve made me so proud each one of you and you can achieve all you want in your adventure. Just be happy.”

Mrs Moss, a mental health counsellor for Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said the words reflected the man she was proud to call her husband.

She said: “Rich’s last words were full of love.

“What would you write if you knew you were dying? What must have been going through his mind knowing those would be the last he wrote?

“I will remember him as someone who was always there with a smile and a cuddle.”

The couple, who married in May 2006, have a 12-year-old son, Anakin Moss, together.

Richard, a gas turbine engineer had a son from a past relationship, Warren Moss, 19 and helped to raise Lisa’s two sons from a previous relationship, Chavez Robinson, 21, and Brody Robinson, 19.

Lisa said: “Rich was just so loving and patient, as you need to be with four sons.

“He was extremely understanding and took my two children on without question. Everyone just loved Rich.

“I have never met anyone who had a bad word to say about him.

“He also had a romantic side. One Christmas he doctored a cracker and stuffed a plane ticket to Paris inside, knowing I’d always wanted to go. I burst into tears. That was Rich.”

Tragically Richard fell ill two weeks before Christmas.

Mrs Moss said: “He felt sharp pain when he stood up.

“On January 7, exactly a month before he died, he woke up at 3am and was vomiting.

“Two weeks after he was diagnosed we were in bed and Rich said to me, ‘You’ll be alright, won’t you?’ I told him not to talk like that.

“He replied, ‘I’m going to die’. We were both crying, and I said, ‘I know you are’.”

Mr Moss is also survived by his parents Malcolm and Sue Moss and brother Jason.

Richard’s final, unedited letter reads:

My Adventure

Firstly I’d like to give a big thank you to my mum and dad for starting my adventure

I think a round of applause is warranted.

Thank you to my brother for been my mischievous playmate from been young to all in in to our 30ies and beyond. Good times.

During my adventure I met some truly fantastic people on the way, who have made a positive impact in my life and should be here today. This may have been doing something as simple as putting a smile on my face, a hug or just a chat.

Lisa you have been the best adventure team mate possible. From the first time I met you I knew you were the one. I’ve never met a more caring, compassionate and loveable lady.

My four sons keep strong for each other and your mum. You’ve made me so proud each one of you and you can achieve all you want in your adventure, just be happy.

You all have your adventure to continue with. Make the most of it as you never know what challenges are round the corner. Make those positive impacts to others life’s to make their adventure in life more happy and memorable for the right reasons.

Thank you all for been part of my adventure I’ve enjoyed every moment.

Love you all! And hugs all round.

Richard

