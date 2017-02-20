Heartbroken Dad Of Becky Watts Speaks Out On Second Anniversary Of Her Death

The father of Becky Watts has spoken out on the second anniversary of the teenager’s murder – and told how he blames HIMSELF for her death.

Tragic Becky, 16, was brutally murdered in February 2015 by her own stepbrother, Nathan Matthews, in a sexually-motivated kidnap plan.

Matthews, 29, was jailed for life with a minimum of 33 years for her murder. His girlfriend, Shauna Hoare, 22, was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 17 years.

But two years on, dad Darren Galsworthy, 53, said he still “takes a lot of pills” to cope with the loss of his daughter.

Darren said: “It was Becky’s brother Danny’s birthday, the day they did it on, that’s how evil these pair of b*stards were.”

“On this day, Becky fought her battle for her life and lost,” he added. The thought of this day destroys me.

“As a father, I feel I should have been there to protect her. But I went to work to provide for my family.

“I am now on a lot of tablets and I’m not sure how I’m going to get through it.”

Becky’s disappearance from the home she shared with her dad and step-mum, Anjie, in St George, Bristol, sparked the biggest manhunt the city had ever seen.

Eleven days later, the teenager’s body was found near the home Matthews and Hoare shared in Barton Hill, Bristol, chopped up, stuffed into bags and stashed in a shed.

Bristol Crown Court heard how the pair went to Becky’s house with a ‘kidnap kit’ of handcuffs and stun guns and locked the teen in the boot of a car for six hours.

She suffered more than 40 injuries and her body was hacked into eight pieces after she was killed. Her body was found after she was suffocated to death.

The court heard how Matthews had a sexual interest in ‘threesomes’ and petite teenagers.

Late last year Darren said: “I am a husk of a man. There is nothing left for me.

“This has completely destroyed the family. These two have left us with nothing, absolutely nothing.

“They took everything from us and I am still angry about what happened. We are just existing from day to day.”

His wife Anjie, who is the mother of Nathan Matthews, has admitted she still loves her son.

