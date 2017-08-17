HELP MEOWT! Rail Worker Rescues Adventurous Kitten – Which Became Trapped Beneath Live Track

This is the nail-biting moment a kitten trapped beneath a live train track is rescued by an subway worker.

Footage shows the terrified moggy cowering below the metal rails, which are charged with 625 volts.

Passengers in the New York subway station alerted staff after spotting the lost animal ambling along the tracks on their morning commute.

Workers at Rockaway Avenue, in Brooklyn, NY, then shut off all the electricity in the subway station to make the tracks safe to touch.

Pierre Gervois, 48, of Brooklyn, captured the moment a transport worker nudged the cat and gently pulled it free – to cheers and applause from commuters.

The rescuer passed the animal to a bystander so he could climb back onto the platform, which was packed with dozens of waiting passengers.

He was later filmed carrying the brown and white kitty up the station stairs to safety.

Dad-of-two Pierre, who was at the station with son Stanislas, nine, said: “I saw a brown ball of fur beneath the tracks. I thought it was a rat at first.

“Then we realized it was a cat. Some of the people on the platform started to say to an employee who was on the tracks, ‘Just grab it.’

“He said, ‘Uh uh, I’m not going to do that.’ It was hidden just below an electric track with 600 volts and he didn’t want to put his hands close to it.

“He asked his colleagues to shut off the power and about 15 minutes later he received a call confirming the power had shut down. Then he grabbed the cat.

“Everybody cheered and applauded. It was a really nice moment.

“I’m a cat lover so it was really cute.”

The rescue, at around 7.45am on August 14, took around 45 minutes, according to Pierre, who is founder of American travel publication Gervois Magazine.

It’s not known whether the animal was a pet or a stray, but it is believed to be in good health.

