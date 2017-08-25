Hilarious Pictures Show Moment Student Was Chased Around Forest By Angry Monkey

This is the hilarious moment a student was chased through a tourist attraction by an angry MONKEY after she got too close trying to get a photograph.

Karima Nabi, 18, was trying to pose with the Barbary Macaque to take a picture to show her mum Falmah, 44.

But the teen was forced to make a hasty retreat after the irate animal made a dash for her at Trentham Monkey Forest in Tittensor, Stoke-on-Trent.

A series of comical images first show Karima approaching the monkey, who is perched on the end of his enclosure.

But as the student, of Aston, Birmingham, leaned in closer, the primate suddenly lurched towards her at around 3pm on Saturday (19/8).

Karima was then forced to run for “around 15 seconds” as the monkey leapt towards her and started to run after her, before eventually giving up.

The hilarious pictures, which have been shared over 40,000 times on social media, were taken by her sister Rahima, 21, a dentistry student at the University of Dundee.

Karima, who is due to start studying optometry at Cardiff University next month, said: “It was very scary, but hilarious at the same time.

“My sister was up visiting for the day, and we decided that the monkey park would be a good place to spend the day.

“We were there for a few hours, walking round the enclosure.

“I had seen people posing up for pictures with the monkeys, and was really keen to get a similar picture to send to my mum, for a laugh.

“I saw the monkey at the end of his enclosure, and he looked to be quite friendly.

“I thought: ‘This is my chance’ .

“I walked up to it, and Rahima was able to get the picture.

“But then, out of absolutely nowhere, it jumped out at me.

“My sister took the picture of it about to pounce, and as you can see I was pretty terrified at that point.

“The monkey was surprisingly fast, I think it’s the fastest I have ever had to run.

“I would have expected Rahima to help me out, but instead she decided the whole thing would make for some good pictures.

“After about 15 seconds, it gave up. It must have got tired.

“A member of staff warned me not to get too close, and that that was why he had jumped out at me like that.

“To be honest, it probably was my fault. I’m not very good with distance, and I often get metres and miles mixed up.

“I posted up the pictures on Monday, because I thought that they were funny, but I never expected the reaction that they’ve got.

“It just shows how something can grab people’s attention on the internet these days.

“It was scary, definitely, but I’m glad that it happened.

“It’s been nice to see it shared so many times, and to see people enjoying it.”

Matt Lovatt, director of Trentham Monkey Forest, said: “We do advise customers upon entry that they always stay at least a metre away from the monkeys.

“In this case, it appears the young woman has got a little bit too close to one of our young males.

“It is a rarity that this happens and its remarkable sequences of pictures that really captured the moment.

“In the first one you can see him leaning away a bit but in the second picture he is displaying a threat gesture, where they make a small ‘o’ with their mouths.

“He’s then gave chase for a quite a distance, which knowing this cheeky little individual might have been him just having a bit of fun.

“We do have guides on the paths who warn customers if they are getting too close, but in this case it was the monkey doing the telling off.”

Category: News