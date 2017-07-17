Horse Walks Into A Bar – And Tucks Into A Packet Of Crisps

A horse walks into a pub – and enjoys a packet of crisps on the bar.

Lisa Bond took her white nag Creamy into the White Hart and treated him to his favourite salt and vinegar snack.

It was the second day on the trot that seven year-old Creamy had called at the refurbished inn on his morning ride.

His unusual presence was blessed by two local vicars and landlord William Saunders who helped feed him at the pub in Ludgvan, Penzance, Cornwall.

Lisa, 42, said: “We usually stop at a pub for a drink on most rides and as the White Hart is on our route we got to know the landlord quite well.

“The pub was being blessed after being refurbished and the landlord and my mum suggested that Creamy could come in for a packet of crisps

“It does sound like the start of a joke but Creamy would do anything for food and nothing fazes him and he took his place between the vicars.

“Everyone was delighted and a lot of people couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“It’s just a shame he disgraced himself on the way out by eating the hanging basket.”

Lisa’s mum Kim Johns, 62, added: “He’s one of those horses who will go anywhere you take him and we thought why not take him with us to the pub?

“He’s always liked crisps as well so it just seemed like a good idea.

“We are thinking about doing a pub crawl for Macmillan.

“That’s his second time in the pub – we went in the day before and we went in on the blessing day.

“People were shocked, saying ‘oh my god, the horse is going in the pub!’

“They thought he was just going to be photographed outside.”

