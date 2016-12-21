Hospital Staff Produce Calendar Featuring Their Adorable Babies Taking On ‘Duties’

Hospital staff have created a 2017 calendar featuring their adorable newborn offspring taking on duties – including CT and ultrasound scans.

Twelve babies were born this year in the X-ray department at Wigan Hospital, Greater Manc.

The adorable dozen star in the Babiographers Calendar, with each having their own jobs around the hospital.

March has the cutest newborn baby performing an ultrasound scan.

September shows a baby wearing headphones squashing its cute face as the adorable tot carries out a very important scan.

And November’s baby is looking at an x-ray of its teddy.

And the cute calendar is going down a storm as thousands of pounds have been raised so far for two good causes through its sale.

Their parents decided to make them stars as they bid to raise money for two good causes.

Senior radiographer Tom Welton, who is an amateur photographer, took the pictures of the children.

They include his nine-month-old daughter, Isabelle.

And he is delighted that the calendar – which has been bought by people around the globe – has proved to be a success.

Mr Welton, who lives in Hindley, Greater Manchester, said: “Sales are going well and we have tipped over the £4,000 mark with over 500 sold to date, which I am very happy about.

“They are still for sale through our Etsy site and we are still keeping updates going on Facebook and Twitter (@babiographers for both).

“We are now selling worldwide and have had multiple orders from America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand so far.”

The calendars were produced to support the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), which aims to prevent male suicide, in memory of Nathan Christy, 25, from Wigan. His brother works as a radiographer.

It is also raising money for research into a rare life-limiting genetic condition called vanishing white matter in honour of three-year-old Bella Morris, the daughter of another radiographer.

The calendar is now on sale for £8, plus shipping costs.

It is available through the Babiographers’ Facebook and Twitter accounts and from website Etsy.

