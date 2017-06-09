How Can You Treat Stretchmarks?

Stretch marks of the bane of many people’s lives and they get in the way of wearing what you want. It’s not easy to get rid of stretch marks, and sometimes it’s not always possible, but if you are feeling self-conscious, there are a few treatments you can try. However, before you dive into looking for a solution it’s probably best to first talk about what stretchmarks are. If you gain weight, little scars can form in the skin tissue that can take a long time to heal. They tend to look like tiny lines that are either red or pale and slightly sunken. The treatments to look at are not the ones that offer a ‘miracle treatment’. You want something reliable that makes sense to use and actually works. Some treatments are inexpensive and can be done from home while others might require you to visit a clinic for stretchmark removal treatment, but you should know that the results aren’t the same for everyone. If you want the best chance of reducing your stretchmarks then why not test out some of these methods?

Carboxy Therapy

Carboxy therapy involves a trained professional using a needle to inject your skin with carbon dioxide gas in small amounts. By increasing the amount of CO2 in your skin you can ‘trick’ your body into thinking that there is not enough oxygen and your body’s response will be to increase the blood flow to the skin. Increased blood flow means more oxygen and nutrients being carried to the skin, which can improve elasticity and skin regeneration. Over time, this treatment can heal some of your scars and at least reduce their appearance, although it may not be able to get rid of them all together. The treatment itself isn’t particular painful, but it can be if you’re not a fan of needles. After 30 minutes of injections you can get straight back to your day with zero recovery time and after 6 sessions you can see you stretchmarks fading away.

Supplements and improved diet

Some tend to think that a zinc deficiency might be the cause of stretchmarks – or at least helps in their formation. This is because immune responses such as growth and reproduction rely on zinc, which means that you skin isn’t as effective at healing as it should be. Zinc also plays an essential role in the metabolising of fats, carbohydrates and proteins and helps with collagen production. Overall, there are lots of different way sin which zinc can improve your skin and why a deficiency might lead to stretchmarks. While increasing your zinc intake won’t act quickly or have a drastic effect on your stretchmarks, it can help your body to heal stretchmarks naturally and can prevent you from developing more stretchmarks in the future. So, consider eating more shellfish, poultry, dairy products and nuts which are high in zinc. With just a little bit more zinc in your diet, you could see your skin feeling smoother, your nails feeling stronger and a reduction in the appearance of acne spots and inflamed skin.

