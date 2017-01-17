How Lack of Sleep Can Ruin Your Beauty Routine

Sleep isn’t just crucial for your brain and body, it’s also really important for your skin, hair and nails. If you’re not getting enough sleep each night, it can take a toll on your entire body, making your beauty regime that much harder each morning.

Read on to find out exactly how not enough sleep can ruin your beauty routine.

You stop your skin from regenerating

During sleep, we allow our body to remove dead blood cells and brain cells, clearing the way for new cells to replace the old ones. Your brain will also remove the toxins in your blood stream while you sleep, which makes you feel more refreshed and well rested.

If you’re not getting the right amount of sleep, your body isn’t able to carry out these important functions, resulting in that groggy, over-tired feeling you can get first thing in the morning.

You cause your skin to dry out

While a lack of sleep can affect your body, it can also affect the moisture levels in your skin and cause its pH levels to drop, which leaves you with a dehydrated complexion.

A lack of sleep will result in redness, dryness and can even force your skin to break out, giving you spots and blemishes. Therefore, sleep experts suggest that you get at least eight hours of sleep a night, and why you should use moisturiser to regenerate your skin morning and night to give you that youthful glow.

You’ll create dark circles under your eyes

Have you noticed that when you stay up late, you see purple or blue shadows under your eyes? Poor sleep will force the blood vessels in your skin to dilate, leading to dark circles under your eyes. Instead of spending half of your wages on concealer and lying with tea bags under your eyes each morning, force yourself to get at least eight hours of sleep each night.

You give yourself a sallow complexion

A disrupted sleep can often be caused by consuming alcohol before bed. If you drink 90 minutes before going to sleep, you stop yourself getting into the regenerating period of sleep called REM (Rapid Eye Movement).

This crucial stage of sleep is where your body regenerates the most, and as alcohol stops that stage occurring, your system can’t function properly, leading to that sallow, yellow-ish complexion that requires even more makeup to cover!

You age your skin

Because our skin can’t regenerate due to a lack of sleep, we increase the aging process. Skin is very slow to recover from things such as stress and cold weather, so sleep debt can become a serious issue.

You may find that after a heavy night, you experience a break out or a sudden case of psoriasis, because you haven’t had time to restore your skins natural barrier.

You develop new skin conditions and aggravate existing ones

If you suffer from eczema or psoriasis, you’ll notice that a lack of sleep makes these conditions worse. Again, the lack of regeneration time stops your body from producing important responses towards things like inflammation, which results in increased skin sensitivity, dermatitis reactions and irritants.

So, there you have it, a lack of sleep can cause all sorts of problems with your skin, which is why you should get as much rest as possible to make your morning beauty routine quick and easy.

Category: Blog, News