While the figures and statistics surrounding poverty are changing all the time, it is accurate to say that over 1.3 billion people around the world live in a state of extreme poverty, which means that they survive on less than $1.25 per day. There are more than one billion children living in poverty worldwide, and UNICEF figures state that 22,000 children die every single day due to the effects of the condition.

This statistic alone should be enough to make world leaders and individuals want to act against poverty, but many more negative factors also come into play regarding the issue. For these reasons, there is growing concern about the impact that poverty has on people and the global economy.

As you would expect, a number of groups and initiatives are working to end poverty. One report, Investments to End Poverty, was launched in the autumn of 2013 and supports the Zero Poverty 2030 campaign. While the name may suggest that a movement is in place to completely eradicate world poverty by 2030, the project actually carries the aim of lowering the number of people living in poverty to 342 million by the year 2030. Currently, the largest volume of people classed as living in poverty is found in India, but this region is expected to receive the most support and assistance in the near future. This means that by 2030, it is expected that the African continent will host the largest proportion of people affected by poverty.

The Zero Poverty 2030 movement has been lobbying the United Nations to offer its full support in challenging global poverty while delivering relevant and tailored information about the problem. Many similar organizations are also keen to emphasize that poverty is about more than just income, and aspects such as access to water, education and housing are equally as important when it comes to moving people out of this dire living condition.

Given the problems associated with poverty, it is no surprise to see that there are many charities around the world focusing on what can be done to eradicate it. Some of the most recognizable charities dealing with poverty include:

ActionAid

CARE International

Oxfam

Save the Children

UNICEF

World Vision

These are all well-known charities with a very strong presence, and they receive significant donations and support each year. All of these individual charities claim to be bringing genuine changes and benefits to people’s lives.

The food supply is essential to the impact on poverty

When it comes to improving the global food supply, a good starting point involves thinking of basic changes and outcomes that would improve the supply and then focusing on how to positively impact on these matters. Regarding the global food supply and its relation to poverty, the following issues are crucial:

Improving the volume and quality of food produce

Removing or improving trade restrictions and barriers

Placing limits on food markets utilized by speculators

Encouraging eating habits that evolve from solely eating meat

In order to care for the global food supply and provide it with the platform to develop and prosper, it is necessary to create greater consistency and help farmers in poorer areas minimize the problems that can blight their production output. There are a number of major companies and influential people involved in this process, and the work led by Jai Shroff is a great example of how the international agricultural market is being improved.

Affordable, dependable and reliable products such as fumigants and herbicides allow for a better standard and higher volume of crops to be produced on an annual basis. This can help increase the production of food in countries dealing with poverty, thereby providing the masses with food and encouraging these nations to export their produce to other countries. In turn, these actions create employment opportunities that offer individuals regular income and bring more money into the country as a whole while also raising the level of assistance that can be provided to people suffering from poverty-related issues.

There have been many great strides made in tackling the issues associated with poverty, and additionally, more is now known about the problems facing many people and nations. This has fostered a greater sense of desire to bring aid to all those affected. The war on poverty is one that virtually everyone can get behind, and it is likely that there will be sustained improvement and development in this area for years to come.

Category: Life