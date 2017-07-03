How to Enjoy Mobile Gambling Safely

Gambling is a pastime enjoyed by many, and it used to be that you had to phone up or walk down to your local bookies to place a bet on your favourite sporting event or play some of your favourite casino games on their machines. Now it’s all available whenever and wherever at the click of a button.

The advancements in technology over the last decade have opened up the availability and ability of the internet not only on computers but also on mobile devices. The gambling industry has evolved with the advancement of the internet, making online casino apps and mobile websites among the best available, as they need to be fully functional, as opposed to less interactive websites. Because of this, there is a plethora of online casino mobile games as well as betting opportunities on the go, but before getting swept up in the excitement, it’s integral that gamers know how to be safe when playing mobile games.

There are two vital elements to consider; the first is online mobile safety, considering how safe you are from the dangers of being online, such as viruses and malware. The second is online gambling safety, such as the sites used and gambling responsibly. So, let’s delve into what you need to keep in mind when gambling online on your mobile.

Mobile internet security



via GIPHY

When you get a new computer, one of the first things that you do is see that an antivirus, anti-spyware, or anti-malware program is installed to protect you from all kinds of bad software coming into your computer. You’ll likely move onto a free antivirus or computer defence system later, but you still have this safeguard in place. When it comes to mobile devices, very few people do this.

Luckily, Google does a good job of protecting Android devices, and common sense to not click on suspect links also helps you stay safe. You probably don’t need an antivirus app on your device as your money can be spent better elsewhere. However, if there is a reputable system for free, it’s always helpful to have that running as well, just in case you’re not fully aware of what’s more suspect on the internet and could cause harm to your information and device.

Then again, if you often venture into regions of the internet where viruses, malware, and spyware pickups are quite common, and you keep a lot of important data on your device, then it may be worth investing in added protection via a reputable app store.

Mobile gambling safety



via GIPHY

The two keys to online gambling safety – be it on a mobile device or your computer – are that you must use a reputable and trustworthy site, and you must gamble responsibly.

With such a huge number of gambling sites out there – many offering very tempting sign-up promotions – it can be hard to know which ones you should join. The key is to find a reputable vendor who is supported by trustworthy sources such as the Malta Gaming Authority, SSL, and RNG, as well as allow for trusted methods of withdrawal and depositing, such as PayPal, VISA, or Mastercard.

Another option is to opt for one of the increasing number of mobile casinos which accept Bitcoin payments. Due to it being a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and other similar forms of payment such as Dogecoin and Ethereum do not require you to share sensitive personal data to be able to deposit and play. For example, the gambling games available on BitCasino can only be played using Bitcoin, which adds an extra level of security to your online gaming.

With mobile gambling, specifically, you’ll often play your mobile casino games or do your betting via the site’s app or mobile site. Much of the time, they will ask for certain permissions such as to send notifications, but if they ask for access to more personal areas of your phone, such as messages or images, then you should consider declining.

The most important safeguard is to gamble responsibly. It can be all too easy to burn through your cash online as you do not see the physical money go. Sure, it’s great when you win, but when you’re not betting for fun, it’s a bad bet. Be sure to know your limits and when to walk away.

Playing mobile online casino games and placing online bets is enjoyed by millions all over the world, and can be a very fun experience, but you need to ensure your safety when doing so.

Category: Business