How to Get a Better Night’s Sleep for Students

When you’re studying for a degree, especially a more advanced program such as a master’s degree, you might be feeling like getting a good night’s sleep is a thing of the past. Many students will feel tired regularly, but when you have to complete assignments, attend class, study for exams and conduct independent research along with going to work to support yourself, it can easily feel that there aren’t enough hours in the day to get enough sleep every night, or you simply can’t wind down at night no matter how tired you are. We’ve put together some top tips to help you get more sleep as a student.

Practice Good Sleep Hygiene

‘Sleep hygiene’ is something that is given to insomnia sufferers during CBT, but it can be beneficial for anybody. Practicing good sleep hygiene means simply getting out of your bed in the morning, making it, and not getting back in until it is time to sleep. When you’re studying for a master in marketing online, most of your study will be done from home so it can be tempting to get in bed where it’s comfortable and finish your work in the evening. However, doing so can actually make it more difficult for you to go to sleep at night, as your brain will start to associate your bed with working, rather than sleeping.

Be Strict About Winding Down

If you have a lot of work to do, it can be easy to end up working right up until the moment that you need to go to sleep. But, this can mean that your brain is working overtime, making it more difficult for you to relax and enjoy a refreshing night of deep sleep. Every night, try to take at least half an hour where you simply relax, perhaps by having a bath, a long shower, or even listening to some relaxing music or meditating. Be sure to avoid all technology during this time, as the blue light of our gadgets can prevent sleep. This way, instead of working late you will be able to rise earlier.

Use Essential Oils

Getting enough sleep is essential for students. However, if you need to start an important essay, have research to conduct or a final exam coming up for your online MSM program, then stress can get in the way of getting a good night’s rest. Essential oils are natural remedies that have long been used to aid better sleep. Lavender essential oil in particular is well-known for its sleep-inducing properties, and a few drops on your pillow can make all the difference. Chamomile essential oil is also an excellent choice, as is chamomile in herbal tea form, which can help you drift off into a relaxing sleep.

With the amount of work required for college, it’s no wonder that students complain of insomnia or tiredness. Using these helpful tips daily will enable you to maximize your sleep, no matter how intensive or demanding your college program is.

