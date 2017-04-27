How to Make Money at a Casino Without Touching Your Bankroll

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Well, as we all know, the house has the edge when it comes to casinos and according to Investopedia, this business model is what ensures its profitability. But there are some ways that you win without even touching your bankroll. Certainly, if you play wisely, you can boost your bankroll and increase your chances of winning, even off a small starting amount.

Accept bonuses that will work for you – All online casinos offer bonuses and promotions to attract new players. These can be particularly worthwhile as long as the wagering conditions fit with your playing style. No deposit bonuses allow you to play for real money without even having to make a deposit. Convert loyalty points to casino cash – Online casinos with loyalty programs offer loyalty points every time you play for real money, and many times just for signing up a real money account at the casino. These points can be accumulated and then converted to casino cash. Play in freeroll tournaments – If a casino offers freeroll tournaments (tournaments with no signup fee), you should take advantage and play. These tournaments offer real money prizes that can boost your bankroll significantly. Play with optimal strategy – Games of skill require strategy and playing with optimal strategy can reduce the house edge significantly and improve your chances of winning.

While the house has the edge, you can both reduce the house edge and boost your bankroll to make it more likely you will come out a winner. So play at the online casino InstaCasino to try it out for yourself.

Category: Business