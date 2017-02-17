How to Save Money When Moving House

Moving house has been shown to be one of the most stressful experiences that anyone could go through. Whether you’re worrying about forgetting your possessions or co-ordinating removal companies, the entire process is expensive and time-consuming.

Whilst there’s little you can do to make the moving project quicker, there are a few nifty tips that can help you to save money.

Sam from ABCMoney shares how to save cash when moving house to make the entire process much less stressful and have a less-damaging effect on your bank balance:

1. Leave the kitchen until last

Despite sounding like a strange way to save money, leaving the kitchen as the last room to pack will help to cut costs when moving house.

This is because packed-up items give you an excuse to spend more cash on fast food, takeaways and items that are generally not as cheap as products from the supermarket shop that are cooked at home.

It’s a relatively small cost that you can save but if you’re in the process of a long move, the savings can quickly add up!

2. Have a clear out!

When it comes to packing your possessions for them to be transported to the new property, be brutal with the items you’re taking.

If you stumble across four dresses that you’re never going to wear again, don’t take them to the new house (and equally, don’t throw them away!).

You can sell these clothes online or to family and friends in order to make bit of spare cash and reduce the number of items you’re having to transport.

3. Do some DIY

Instead of hiring a removal company that will charge over-the-odds to help you move your belongings between houses, ask your family and friends if they’re able to help. If necessary, you can give them some spare cash for helping but it’s guaranteed to cost less than a professional removal company.

You can help to eliminate these costs by doing the removal work yourself, too. Hire a cheap van to help transport large items and use your own vehicle to transport smaller items such aspaperwork, photos and other important items.

Along with the benefits of a cheaper cost, you’ll also be knowledgeable of where all of your items are in the new home, aiding with organisation.

4. Get the new property surveyed

Once you get settled into your new home, you may start to notice things that you didn’t spot on the initial pre-buying viewings. Often, home buyers will need to fork out for these things and leave them with a dent in their bank account.

In order to prevent this from happening, it’s important to get your property surveyed before you purchase or move in. This document will highlight issues that you probably didn’t notice your property had, and can save you a significant amount of money in the long-term if repairs are needed.

As you can see, there are a variety of issues that could save you money when it comes to moving house. Whether it’s just a bit of spare change or a large sum of money being saved through DIY jobs, it’s better in your pocket than anyone else’s!

Category: Blog