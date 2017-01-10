Human Ken Doll Piled On Two Stone So Surgeons Could Use Fat For Bigger BUM

A plastic surgery addict has revealed his new bum after he piled on the pounds to have liposuction – so surgeons could pump two LITRES of fat into his rump.

Rodrigo Alves, 33, has now spent £368,000 on 48 body-changing operations – including liposuction, six-pack implants and botox fillers.

The former air steward spent the last few months eating cakes and puddings to pile on the pounds, gorging on more than 3,000 calories a day.

He gained two stones in order to have more than 3.5 PINTS of fat sucked out of his back, waist, and thighs and put into his bum to make it more “contoured” last week.

Brazilian-born Rodrigo said he now has the “peachy” bum he always wanted – but already has a host of other operations planned for the next few months.

“I managed to put on two stones and for the butt argumentation,” he explained.

“The doctors used two litres of fat and the procedure was performed in Marbella where I sometimes live.

“My body looks great now and my butt is very peachy.

“I was born in Brazil but I never had a Brazilian butt and now I have it.

“It looks great and it feels great.

“In June I’m hosting a swimsuit completion in Marbella and by then I will be looking great.

“It was my first surgery of 2017, but as part of my MOT next week I’m having a full face lift and eye lift in Bucharest because plastic surgeons in London have refused to do it.

“In February I’m also having a skin resurfacing in Los Angeles. I also plan to travel to Australia for more work.

“I was not born this way but I made myself this way and the maintenance to keep up with my looks is really hard.”

Rodrigo first went under the knife in 2004 after struggling with the way he looked since childhood.

His long list of surgery includes £8,000 on Botox and fillers, £30,000 on three nose jobs, £3,000 on liposuction to his jaw and £10,000 on pec implants.

He has also spent £22,000 on a fake six pack, £7,000 on fillers to his arms, £7,000 on hospital bills, £7,000 on laser lipo, £6,000 on leg lipo and £3,000 on calf shaping.

Rodrigo also indulges in twice-yearly Botox and filler top-ups and takes a cocktail of daily pills consisting of collagen tablets, anti-water retention and hair growth tablets.

He has also had the skin between his inside lip and gum cut to give him a wider smile and liposuction in his legs and back which was re-injected elsewhere in a bid to make him look younger.

Party-loving Rodrigo says he pays for the operations himself through promotional and TV work for some brands, renting out homes and some inheritance.

He is hosting a new US-based reality TV show next year called Plastic of Hollywood and added: “I would like to take my nickname Human Ken Doll to a different level.

“I want to show to my followers, fans and to the public that anything is possible in life.

“I’m looking to carry on reinventing myself and to carry on to be known for my exotic look and outrageous style.

“I never want to look like an average person or to fit in to like other guys.

“I would like to look ageless and perfect forever.”

Category: News