Husband And Wife Wear Hard Hats For Wedding Photos After Finding Pretty Church Covered In Scaffolding

A couple whose wedding was almost ruined after the church was covered in scaffolding ended up posing for pictures – in bright yellow HARD HATS.

Andy Boyce, 55, and Susan Campbell, 49, wanted to celebrate 23 years together with the perfect wedding.

So they booked the pretty 800-year-old All Saints Church in Banstead, Surrey, for the big day.

But a few months before tying the knot they were devastated to find the church had brought in builders to carry out important work on the venue.

As a result, practically all of the church had been covered – transforming the site from a beauty spot into an eyesore.

Double glazing firm boss Andy and bookkeeper Susan feared one of the most important parts of the wedding, the photos, would be ruined because of the building work.

So they decided to “put a positive spin” on the event by posing for photos in bright yellow hard hats.

Andy said: “We felt let down. We paid £1,200 for the use of the church, the choir and bells, expecting to get some great photographs outside.

“In February we were told that some building work would be taking place. They covered the whole church in scaffolding and plastic covers. Susan was left in tears, thinking it would ruin the wedding.

“We had the cars, the reception and the honeymoon booked so we couldn’t cancel it so we decided to have some fun.

“So after the wedding, when it came to the photos, we all posed with the hardhats.

“We were putting a positive spin on the situation. People will remember it as well. We were all talking about it at the reception.

“We were making fun of it but if we knew what was happening we wouldn’t have booked the

wedding there.”

To make matters worse, the grassy area at the front of the church had been turned into a temporary car park for the weekend.

Despite the issue, Andy and Susan successfully tied the knot.

Andy added: “We feel let down by the church. They haven’t been very accommodating. It was ridiculous. But everyone laughed when we got the hard hats out.

“The service and the vicar were both very good. He is only temporarily in the parish while the vicar is on a sabbatical but he was a calming influence and very helpful.

“Susan was stunning. It has taken 23 years but we’re so happy. We were putting a positive spin on the situation. What else could we do?”

Tim Rumble, who runs Britannia Photographic, added: “I have been a wedding photographer for 30 years and this is the first time I have photographed the bride and groom in bright yellow hard hats.

“But it is also the first time I’ve met a couple who were so upset they felt they had to.

“You can’t hide the scaffolding and corrugated metal, it certainly didn’t look like picturesque Surrey.”

Category: News