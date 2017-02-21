‘I Love Animals’ : Cruel Yob Caught On CCTV Kicking And Stamping On His Dog During Drunken Attack

A cruel thug who was caught on camera STAMPING on his pet dog during a 30 minute drunken rampage has avoided jail after telling a judge: “I love animals”.

Evil Richard Cheshire, 34, was captured on CCTV kicking the cowering pooch in a lift before giving a thumbs up for the camera.

JPs heard the yob threw his pet – called Pablo – across the floor, stamped on his head and spat on him during the callous attack last September.

Shocking footage filmed by security cameras at the tower block where Cheshire lives in Oldbury, West Mids., shows him violently kicking the terrified animal.

Unemployed Cheshire pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (20/2).

But he avoided jail after being handed a 12-month community order with the requirement to perform 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £385 court costs.

Cheshire was also banned from keeping animals for life – but can reapply to have it lifted after two years

As he was spared jail he shouted to magistrates as he left court: “I want you to know, I love animals”.

Rafe Turner, prosecuting, said the RSPCA launched an investigation after being shown CCTV footage of the incident in a communal area of Cheshire’s block of flats.

The 30-minute CCTV recording, part of which was shown to magistrates, showed a half-naked Cheshire physically abuse the dog, and also spit, scream and swear at it.

**WARNING : THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY CONTAIN IMAGES THAT SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND UPSETTING**

Mr Turner said: “What you see is the dog being thrown across the floor of the landing and struck at least twice and spat at.

“The dog keeps running away and not coming to heel, probably with good reason, while the defendant chases after it.”

Mr Turner said the dog ran into a lift in a bid to escape but a “clearly intoxicated” Cheshire continued his attack even as the animal “cowered and whimpered”.

Miraculously, Pablo, a bull terrier cross, was not serious hurt and will be rehomed by the RSPCA.

Sukhdip Randhawa, defending, said Cheshire took the dog in as a stray just a week before the attack.

He said his client suffered from anxiety and depression and used alcohol to cope with his problems.

During the incident, Chester was on “a bit of a bender” and could not remember any of it.

Mr Randhawa said: “He took that dog in and cared for it and is an animal lover and would like to own a pet again in the future.”

Category: News