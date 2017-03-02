‘I Woke Up And Could Barely See’ : Woman Has Horrifying Reaction To Eyelash Treatment

These are the eye-watering pictures which show a woman suffering an allergic reaction to LVL eyelash treatment.

Layla Kilany, 25, decided to have the treatment done to elongate her eyelashes before a night out.

She had a patch test done 24 hours before on Friday February 17, and her skin did not have a reaction.

On Saturday she paid £25 to have the procedure done at a local beauty salon.

But the day after the treatment Laya was horrified to find she could not open her eyes.

Now she’s left with ‘crusty’ eyes, and fears she may lose her eyelashes completely.

Horrified Layla a childminder from Halstead, Essex, said: “I had the patch test done 24 hours before the treatment and everything seemed fine.

“It didn’t hurt at all and looked really nice, the lashes were almost too long as they were touching my eyebrows.

“During my night out, one of them started hurting and going really red but I just put that down to alcohol.

“But the next morning I woke up and could barely see. I was terrified”

Over the next week, Layla visited Colchester Eye Clinic three times where she was given an array of eye creams and ointments to help treat her eyes.

Layla complained to the beauty salon where she had the procedure but says that she does not blame them – but is warning others to think twice before having the procedure done.

LVL stands for length-volume-lift and uses a setting serum to straighten the natural lashes making them look curled up.

They are then tinted to give the appearance of mascara.

She says: “I have spoken to the clinic – i don’t blame them at all because they did the test and were really apologetic.

“I just want to make sure that other people really think twice before they have this done.”

Layla was forced to take seven days off work to recover from the eye treatment.

Layla says it was friends who had recommended the treatment but says that her already long lashes meant that she didn’t even really need the treatment.

She says: “I didn’t even really need the treatment as my eyelashes were pretty long to start with, but I thought that I might not need to use mascara anymore.

“Now all my friends are saying I have the worst luck ever and I agree.”

Layla says that she now needs to was her eyes in warm water daily and says she can see her eyelashes are falling out.

She says: “I have to put warm water on my eyelashes and can see that they’re falling out. It’s really scary, I think all my eyelashes are going to fall out.

“Everyone says that they will grow back but I am really worried.

“I would not recommend people do this, I don’t ever want to change the way I look again. I want to appreciate the looks I have now.”

Category: News