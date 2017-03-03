IMAN Cosmetics expands product range with new Luxury Concealing Foundation

IMAN Cosmetics expands upon their beloved product range with a NEW Luxury Concealing Foundation and Luxury Matte Lipstick, two revolutionary formulas in a range of shades that celebrate

the beauty of your skin tone. As the first cosmetics line made especially for women with skin of colour, these two new additions to the range continue the brand’s mission to enhance the versatility and uniqueness of all skin tones.

Introducing new must-have mattes. Fulfil your lipstick fantasies with unapologetically intense color that saturates lips with the luxe matte look and luscious feel you desire. This stay-put matte formula offers a smooth, velvety, non-drying texture with Jojoba and Vitamin E to moisturize and condition. Full, luxurious coverage stays true looking on all skin tones for a fashionable statement.

LUXURY MATTE LIPSTICK ‘‘ GUILTY PLEASURES ’’

Intense colour that saturates lips with the luxe matte look and luscious feel you desire. This stay-put matte formula offers a smooth, velvety, non-drying texture with Jojoba and Vitamin E to moisturize and condition. Full, luxurious coverage stays true looking on all skin tones for a fashionable statement. 3.7g £12.95

LUXURY CONCEALING FOUNDATION

This whipped, creamy and highly pigmented two-in-one formula can be used as a concealer for spot-coverage, dark under-eye circles, hyperpigmentation and unevenness or as a foundation for full, all-over high-definition coverage. The satiny, air-soft texture provides a delicate, weightless feel and stays in place with a hint of complexion-enhancing radiance. Made with Liquorice and Vitamin C to promote even skin tone, Grapeseed and Pomegranate Extract for anti-aging skincare benefits

and Vitamins A and E for hydration and skin softness, this multi-purpose formula addresses a variety of skincare concerns for women with skin of colour.

£16.50 Available in eight shades for all skin tones and types 3.7g 15ml/0.5oz

