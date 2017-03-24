Inaugural National Tea Day Festival taking place in London on the 21st of April

The National Tea Day Festival is taking place at Kensington Roof Gardens on the 21st of April with guests having the chance to join tea tastings, celebrity baking masterclasses as well as learn about the origins of tea in the UK.

A host of tea brands will be giving out samples at the event including PG Tips, Newby Teas, Jing Tea and a huge range of artisan providers. Packed with activities ranging from tea dances to yoga sessions the official celebration of Britain’s best loved drink is going to be an occasion for all to enjoy.

Celebrity chef Mich Turner is hosting baking masterclasses showing guests how to make the perfect afternoon tea accompaniment. Also taking place are ‘Tea n Tipple’ cocktail masterclasses showing attendees how to get involved in the latest trend of combining tea with alcohol.

With the 21st of April also being the Queen’s birthday the event also has a very royal theme. There will be lessons in Victorian etiquette running throughout the day as well as the chance to have selfies taken with a Queen Victoria lookalike. To educate guests about the history of tea in the UK there is a dedicated balcony with a tapestry telling the story of tea in Britain from its introduction right to the modern day.

There is also a dedicated ‘Teas From Around The World Zone’ with guests sampling teas from China, Japan and even a Best of British Range.

In 2016 #Nationalteaday was one of the top trending hash tags in the UK with thousands of people tagging their favourite brands and taking selfies with their cuppa and in 2017 social media is set to explode with even more activities and competitions.

Guests at the event will embark on a journey of tea discovery tasting blends they have tasted before and some they certainly haven’t. Event tickets are only £5 with 100% of the gate fee going to partnering charities including The Ronald McDonald House Charities and Tea for Trussell.

As part of National Tea Day tea houses and charities all over the country are also hosting their own events. Details about hosting tea houses and partnering charities can all be found at www.nationalteaday.co.uk

Category: Blog, Business