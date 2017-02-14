Inger does fashion with Gok Wan at The Fashion Brunch Club 2017

Inverurie based boutique owner, Inger Helen Vorley is one of the key exhibitors taking part in a series of Fashion events hosted by ubiquitous fashion guru, Gok Wan. Gok is launching The 2017 Fashion Brunch Club with shows in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.

These sell out shows are designed to offer audiences a special ladies’ day out with lunch, fashion on show with fashion tips, seasonal trends and all the information the audiences will need to dress well, regardless of age, size or shape.

Inger, who originates from Norway has run The Fountain, based in Port Elphinstone in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, for 13 years now. The Fountain has a wide range of fashion for all, from the informal to occasion and evening wear, with shoes and accessories and a complementing hat hire service. Inger is also a designer of her own fashion collection, Tartan Touch (trade mark pending) which was inspired by an invitation to a Burns Supper and, finding it hard to get an outfit to wear to the event, designed a range of velvet and tartan pieces which has gone from strength to strength, with customers from around the globe. A showcase selection of outfits from both collections will be seen on the catwalks at The Fashion Brunch Club.

Inger was at first unable to believe it was real that she was being invited to show her collections from The Fountain and Tartan Touch, taking part in all of the shows excluding Dundee. Inger commented, “at first I thought it was one of my daughters doing a bit of a pre-Christmas wind up, then I realised, it was no joke, and it really was Gok’s assistant on the phone. it feels a bit like a dream to come true and we are all really excited at this opportunity to showcase Scottish fashion with such a leader in the UK fashion world.”

Tickets for the events have sold out but some of the shows are being filmed and may be aired on television later in the year.

