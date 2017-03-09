Instrumented Indentation Short Course 10th-12th May 2017

We would like to invite you to our highly successful ‘Instrumented Indentation Course’ being jointly organised by Anton Paar Ltd, Queen Mary University of London and NanoForce Ltd and being held from 10th – 12th May 2017 at Queen Mary University of London.

This course has also been approved for Professional Development by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3).

The course is intended for anyone interested in nano-indentation who wants to gain the experience and knowledge required to extract useful data from challenging sample materials. It is also intended for users of conventional indentation methods (Vickers, Rockwell, Knoop, etc.) who are thinking of adding instrumented indentation to their portfolio of practical test techniques.

The content of the course is as equally applicable to research personnel developing specifically adapted indentation methodologies, as to industrial test engineers who need to integrate such techniques into their internal Quality Control (QC) programme.

The course will include both theoretical and practical instruction from two leading experts from academia and an instrument manufacturer (Anton Paar). Understanding of the underlying principles and practical measurement issues of indentation will be presented.

The two and half day schedule includes a ‘minimum’ of two and a half hours of practical hands-on training using two commercially available nano-indenters where the attendees are split into small groups and a range of experiments are designed and executed with group input encouraged.

As you can appreciate places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. For further information please email info@nanoindentationcourse.com

You can find full details about the event and registration here

