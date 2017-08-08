International Sanctions Lawyer David J. Brummond Joins Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC

International trade law firm Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC today added leading international sanctions lawyer David J. Brummond as Of Counsel in the firm’s Washington D.C. office. Brummond joins the firm from DLA Piper LLP where he practiced sanctions law after serving as Senior Sanctions Advisor – Insurance for the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) from 2006 to 2014.

At Jacobson Burton Kelley, Brummond will work in tandem with firm members Doug Jacobson, Michael Burton and Glen Kelley to advise U.S. and non-U.S. companies and financial institutions on sanctions compliance and enforcement matters.

“Dave’s knowledge of U.S. and international sanctions law and related compliance requirements, particularly in the insurance sector, will be a tremendous addition to our sanctions practice” said Doug Jacobson, the firm’s managing partner.

In addition to his unique background and expertise with economic sanctions, Dave has over 40 years of experience in the insurance industry and its regulatory environment. Brummond previously served as legal counsel for the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program at the Treasury Department. Earlier in his career, he served as legal officer for various insurance trade groups, as well as general counsel and acting staff director for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the national organization of state insurance regulators.

“Dave will greatly enhance our ability to advise clients on the increasingly complex and global nature of insurance coverage for international trade transactions,” added Glen Kelley.

Michael Burton said “Dave is a well-respected sanctions and insurance industry practitioner with a depth and breadth of experience that complements our existing sanctions practice.”

“Dave was very well-respected while he was at OFAC and I am pleased that he is joining our firm,” said Doug Jacobson. “With our combined experience we are now even better able to provide our clients with solutions to their most complex sanctions and export compliance issues.” Jacobson added that “Dave’s unique insight into the U.S. government’s processes and sanctions programs will complement the firm’s experience and capabilities in economic sanctions and international trade law.”

