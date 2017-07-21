‘I’ve Got Acid!’ – Yob Caught On CCTV Squirting Cleaning Fluid In Drinker’s Face Outside Pub

Police are hunting this thug who was caught on CCTV hurling cleaning fluid into a face of a drinker outside a pub.

The yob, who wore a man bag, was heard shouting: “I’ve got acid,” before squirting the noxious liquid at a group of people.

The substance hit one man in the face before the thug was driven away by an accomplice. The victim splashed water over his face and escaped unhurt.

The shocking attack took place outside The Chalice pub in Main Street, Dickens Heath, near Solihull, West Mids., at 8pm on Tuesday (18/7).

PC Dave Spencer, of West Midlands Police, said: “Given the recent spate of acid attacks in London this was a hugely irresponsible act and very scary for the victim.

“The attacker shouted ‘I’ve got acid’ but we believe it was actually an ammonia-based cleaning fluid.

“The victim was wearing glasses which prevented the substance going into his eyes and he reacted quickly by picking up a dog bowl of water and throwing it over his face.

“He didn’t report feeling any burning sensation and was thankfully unhurt.

“It’s understood the attacker was in a car being driven anti-socially in Main Street and, when the group shouted for them to slow down, the pair jumped out and confronted them.”

The attacker was dressed in a blue T-shirt, beige shorts, shoes and with a man bag across his shoulder; he has dark hair, a closely cropped beard and is believed to be in his 20s.

Police have arrested a man suspected of driving the car, seized a vehicle and also recovered a bottle containing a clear liquid.

A 21-year-old man from Solihull has been charged with a public order offence and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on August 16.

