JAILED : Foul-Mouthed Fare Dodger Caught On Camera Brutally Attacking Train Staff

This is the shocking moment a foul-mouthed thug launched a flying kick at train staff – after he refused to pay £2.20 for a ticket.

Elliot Nash, 32, told employees on London Midland’s Bournville to Northfield, Birmingham, service to “f**k off” after refusing to cough up for the fare.

He branded a member of staff a “grass” and said “what a s**t job you do, going [to] collect tickets” during the incident which was caught on a manager’s body camera.

The footage shows Nash threatening to knock a member of staff out before shoving another worker and launched a flying kick at him down the aisle.

He then turned to a female staff member and said “lucky you’re a woman, mate”.

Police identified Nash shortly after viewing the footage and arrested him at his home just two hours after the attack which took place on Noveber 11 last year.

Nash, of Northfield, admitted common assault and two public order offences and was jailed for 15 weeks at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

PC Nicola Mallaber, from the British Transport Police, said: “Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Nash had the audacity to deny the offences initially, only changing his plea when the case went to trial.

“As the footage shows, his attitude is completely unacceptable and there was absolutely no need for this to have escalated into violence.

“No member of rail staff should be spoken to in this way or attacked simply for doing their job.

“We hope this spell behind bars will teach Nash a valuable lesson and make him review his behaviour in the future.”

Darren Hanley, London Midlands’ head of security and revenue protection, said: “No colleague or customer should have to see behaviour like this when travelling by train.

“Fare dodging, anti-social behaviour and violence will never be tolerated by London Midland.

“In partnership with the British Transport Police and local forces we have made great strides in reducing crime and fare evasion in recent years.

“Incidents like this just make us more determined to make our railways even safer.”

