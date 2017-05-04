John Lydon announced as head judge for The Great British Postcard Competition

The online competition, launched by SAXOPRINT, has a simple brief for designers, artists, photographers and students: “capture your Britain, on a postcard”.

The Great British Postcard Competition (#TGBPC) challenges the UK’s creative community to design a postcard that best reflects Britain in 2017.

At a time of political upheaval and profound technological change, #TGBPC is an opportunity for creatives to express their unique perspectives on Britain today. And a pertinent moment to reinvent the tradition of the Great British postcard – the original social media.

Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd. frontman John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) will lead the competition’s judging panel alongside representatives from The University of the Arts London (UAL) and acclaimed performance artist, Richard DeDomenici.

Competition prizes

The overall winner as judged by the panel will receive a £5,000 cash prize. Other prizes up for grabs include £1,000 for the ‘young talent winner’ and a Wacom Cintiq design tablet for the most popular entrant in a public vote.

The competition is open to anyone who wants to get creative about the subject of ‘their Great Britain’. Entrants may use whatever medium they like to create their postcard, including graphic design, photography, illustration, or even the written word. The only requirement is that all artwork must be formatted to fit the postcard template provided on TGBPC website.

The Great British Postcard Competition, which is open for entries until the deadline of 31 July, culminates in an event on 23 September, where shortlisted entries will be exhibited on the walls of a top London gallery (to be announced shortly).

SAXOPRINT and SAXOPRINT ProStudio

#TGBPC has been launched by leading online printer SAXOPRINT to discover UK design talent and raise awareness of its design and print community, SAXOPRINT ProStudio.

SAXOPRINT Managing Director, Daniel Ackermann said: “The Great British Postcard Competition is a real opportunity for UK creatives to get noticed. At SAXOPRINT we have long championed professional design talent and believe the competition will give our entrants important exposure to further their careers.”

SAXOPRINT ProStudio is a free-to-join online marketplace which offers professional designers the opportunity to showcase their portfolio and win work with businesses across the UK.

According to Daniel Ackermann: “We are offering the creative industry a contemporary communication platform with SAXOPRINT ProStudio. Here, creative minds and small businesses can profit equally from each other. True to our philosophy of having a ‘human touch to online printing’, we value and pride ourselves on user-friendliness and transparency.”

Entrants of The Great British Postcard Competition will be encouraged to register for SAXOPRINT ProStudio to showcase their creative skills, build their professional networks and win work with new clients.

Category: Business