Join In The Fair Trade Fiesta & Parade Fun This Spring And Support The Crowdfunding Campaign

World Fair Trade Day this year, Saturday 13 May, Hand Up Events has launched an exciting and concerted crowdfunding project on Crowdfunder UK, to raise money for the Fair Trade Fiesta Concert and Parade offering people a chance to pledge money and secure rewards including VIP tickets for a Red Hot Chilli Pipers concert*; a bespoke Kilt made to measure; own an artwork; and a chance to have a professional photo-call on stage.

The aim of the crowdfunding project is to raise funds for the all the event costs including performers’ expenses, staging, licensing, security, sound, hiring The Ross Band Theatre, decoration and first aid. The overall cost of putting the event together is in the region of £20,000.

Fair Trade Fiesta will be also funded through food and drink sales on the day, stall hire, public donations.

Organised for the second time by Hand Up Events, a social action business, Fair Trade Fiesta a not for profit event, aims to highlight Scotland’s renewed Fair Trade Nation status – one of two Fair Trade Nations in the world.

Founder/director, Hand Up Events, Tania Pramschufer said: “We run several events each year like Fair & Ethical Trade on the Fringe, Castle Street Summer Fair, fashionABLE, The Dundee Christmas Fair etc. All to provide a positive mainstream engagement for all people interested in more sustainable ways of life.

Tania added: “By involving people of all ages and backgrounds, we hope to raise more awareness on the Fair Trade Movement through a vivid Carnival Parade and engaging free five-hour Concert with Red Hot Chilli Pipers headlining the event and over 200 performers coming on board with us!”

“What makes Fair Trade so valuable and important, is the fact that it helps farmers and producers all around the world to obtain fair prices for their goods, whilst also supporting better working conditions. We believe in fairer more sustainable practises that Fair Trade aspires to and therefore feel really strongly that platforming such an engaging event as Fair Trade Fiesta, will not only provide people with positive and uplifting experience, but also educate and inspire us all to use the power of choice, we consumers have, to make better more sustainable choices.”

“We also believe this Fair Trade spirit should be shared throughout Scotland and celebrated by engaging young people, schools and universities, interfaith groups, community groups, disability groups, Fair Trade organisations/businesses and individuals in participating at this great event.”

The event will be presented by Fair Trade Ambassador, broadcaster & journalist Gail Porter and with President of the World Fair Trade Organisation, Rudi Dalvai, attending from Netherlands, this event hopes to inspire all attending to become more ethically minded.

Rudi Dalvai, emphasised: “Today, consumers have the possibility to choose products with the guarantee that they are socially and environmentally clean.”

Commenting on the Fair Trade Fiesta and the fashionABLE event taking place on the eve of the World Fair Trade Day, presenter and host, Gail Porter said: “I am immensely proud of being part of the Fair Trade movement for many years. World Fair Trade Day unites us with Fair Trade producers globally and I am thrilled to be part of the weekend’s events celebrating Scotland as a Fair Trade Nation.”

Jess Ratty, Head of PR, Crowdfunder: “It’s fantastic to see Gail Porter supporting this important cultural festival and crowdfund. As with all great ideas, they come together best with the support of a crowd, and this is what we hope to see with this exciting campaign.”

The Carnival Parade will start at 1pm from The City Chambers right in the heart of The Royal Mile, going down to Princes Street Gardens via The Mound. With the Parade then gathering at the Ross Band Theatre, there will be a wide range of performances taking place at the Concert from 2pm onwards; with pipe-bands, samba, reggae, jazz, soul, dance and more promising to entertain and educate all people attending this fantastic event.

Please support and join us for a weekend full of positive and inspiring crowd engagement events – let’s fund Fair Trade Fiesta together!

This project is using the Flexible funding open on Crowdfunder UK and will receive all pledges made.

Find Crowdunder site here: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/support-fair-trade-fiesta-scotland

Pledge £100 VIP tickets to see the Red Hot Chilli Pipers! We have 4 PAIRS of VIP tickets to see the *Red Hot Chillis at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on the 30th of December 2017. This includes a meet and greet with the band. £100 is for one pair of tickets.

Pledge £100 Be in the spotlight on stage with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers for a professional photo with 0405 Photography! Light refreshments included at the backstage VIP area.

Pledge £50 Professional photo shoot with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers with Ross Band Stand and or Edinburgh Castle in the background at Fair Trade Fiesta. Photos taken by 0405 Photography.

Pledge £800 BRAW KILTS – TAILOR MADE, PERSONALISED KILT, VERY LIMITED EDITION With the impending LAUNCH Of the World FairTrade Tartan; 2 personalised kilts exclusively tailor made by BRAW KILTS; woven by House of Edgar are on offer for rewards.

Pledge £40 Handmade artwork picture by DAWA designer Audrey Coltart with tartan at the background. Check her amazing work at: https://www.facebook.com/dawadesigns/

Pledge £5 Greeting card with newly launched World Fair Trade tartan on the front. Optionally signed by ether Fair Trade Ambassador Gail Porter or president of the World Fair Trade Organisation Rudi Dalvai (on the day). Cards to be collected from the front desk @ Fair Trade Fiesta Concert.

Pledge £20 Professional photo shoot with the famous and stunning Scottish piper Louise Marshall, who has played with Brian May, for The Pope and most recently performed at National TV Awards.

Pledge £50 Meet & greet Fair Trade Fiesta presenter Gail Porter at the backstage VIP area. Gail Porter, who is also a long standing Fair Trade Ambassador, broadcaster and journalist. Photos taken by 0405 Photography.

