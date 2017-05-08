Just Opened Group Expands Senior Team

Just Opened Group , the leading provider of information on new restaurants and bars in London & New York, announces the appointments of Lindsey Berthoud and Helen Graves.

Lindsey Berthoud, previously the managing director of Londonist, has joined Just Opened Group as commercial & strategy director focusing on brand and content partnerships as well as global expansion plans.

Helen Graves who joins as group editor, is a winner of the Fresh Faces in Food Writing Award at the Young British Foodie Awards and was shortlisted for the Fortnum and Mason Food and Drink Awards 2016.

Commenting on the appointments, James Marchant, co-founder and managing director said:

“We are delighted that Lindsey and Helen have joined the team. They bring a wealth of experience and will further strengthen our reputation as a source of inspiring food and drink content as well as a platform that enables partner brands to engage and interact with our influential audience.”

Marchant comments further: “We help our food & drink loving community discover the best new restaurants and bars and the 70% growth in web traffic we have seen in London and New York over the last 12 months demonstrates the appetite for what we do. We are going to be launching Just Opened in a number of the other great cities of the world in 2017 and Lindsey and Helen will play a key part in our growth.”

Notes for editors:

Just Opened Group delivers the hottest news and reviews from the world of food and drink in London and New York, covering restaurants, bars, events and pop-ups.

Just Opened has an engaged and influential community who trust the group’s opinions on the best new food and drink openings across the world and Just Opened works closely with brand partners to create bespoke website and newsletter content for advertisers.

Cutting through the noise, Just Opened speaks directly to people looking for the best new tables & drinking spots in town.

https://www.justopenedlondon.com | https://www.justopenednewyork.com

Category: Business