A leaked copy of the remix by CJ stain of the smash hit pop song ‘Cold Water’ by Justin Bieber, has surfaced online.

Clips of the remix originally surfaced on YouTube some three months ago, receiving positive reviews and feedback from bloggers and fans online.

CJ Stain rose to prominence in 2015 with his classic remix of the smash hit ‘Gemini good thing’. CJ Stain has been renowned for his music which takes on a wide spectrum of societal issues and struggles with the human condition.

The initial clips of the remix on YouTube sparked legal drama with the record label who wanted to secure the monetization rights to their artist’s intellectual property.

The clip went viral in its short duration receiving thousands of views from fans before being withdrawn by YouTube moderators. singer’s label negotiated an agreement for monetization after all a spokesman from cj stain lagel team stresses they will be proceeding with a deposition the label taking legal recourse to find the individual who leaked the song out.

If you want to find the latest news about the artist CJ Stain you find him on Twitter, or search the phrase ‘CJ Stain – Slightest Insight’ about what we can expect from artistic Merit The song is back on YouTube and can be viewed on the website.

Category: Celebrity