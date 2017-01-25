Key people in the Olympic Movement look to Bletchley Company, insidethegames.biz for news

When leaders of the Olympic Movement look for news, they invariably turn to a Bletchley company called insidethegames.biz

The first ever study into the social media ranking of international sports organisations, carried out by Burson-Marsteller and TSE Consulting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, home of the Olympic Movement, has found that more people around the world follow insidethegames.biz than any other Olympics-related media organisation.

The results put insidethegames.biz, based at Bucks Biz Business Centres in Bletchley, well ahead of their international competitors and major news organisations such as NBC Olympics, BBC Sport and ESPN.

Sarah Bowron, the Managing Director of the growing online sports journalism company, said: “It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication from our talented team to achieve this significant milestone.

“Quality journalism is absolutely at the core of what we do and we have invested heavily in our editorial team. It is gratifying when it is proven that we are the best in the world – not by writing an entry and being judged, but by evidence and statistics.”

The company is based a stone’s throw from Bletchley Park, where the digital revolution began with the first programmable computer built during the Second World War.

Today the power of social media is of major importance to sports journalists all over the world and insidethegames.biz has used it brilliantly to drive readers to its website.

Sarah added: “The Olympics is the biggest event in the international sporting calendar. We cover the business, politics and bid-process behind the global multi-billion dollar Olympic Movement. In order to do this, our team travels the world constantly, filing copy from major events and time-zones around the world. We publish every day of the year and all these elements are key to what sets us apart from our competitors.

“Our position as the best in the world is because our coverage is in-depth, reliable and trusted. Based on this quality, we are very attractive to advertisers and our other clients.

“Not bad at all for a company based on a business park in Bletchley.”

