KOALA-TY-TIME! Little Koala Joey Cuddles Mum For First Time After Emerging From The Pouch

These are the first heartwarming pictures of the UK’s only koala joey cuddling its mum after emerging from her pouch.

Born in January to mum Alinga and dad Goonaroo, the new arrival to the UK’s only group of koalas was still curled up inside mum’s pouch until very recently.

But this week it emerged, climbing up her back to introduce itself to the rest of the group and excited onlookers.

Mum Alinga will carry the adorable joey around on her back for the next 12 months until it becomes independent.

Its appearance brings keepers at Edinburgh Zoo a step closer to identifying the sex of the animal and naming it.

Lorna Hughes, Team Leader for koalas at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We are really happy that the joey has started to fully emerge.

“At seven months old the joey is almost too big to fit inside mother’s pouch, which means it will now be venturing outside more regularly.

“Soon it will begin riding on Alinga’s back until it becomes independent at around 12 months.

“Soon we will be able to begin weighing the new addition and determine its sex so we can name it.”

Once the joey reaches sexual maturity, it will go on become part of the European breeding programme.

RZSS Edinburgh Zoo is the only zoo in the UK to have koalas.

