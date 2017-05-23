Kompetes – an artistic career on your mobile

Daniel Asante loves art but hates the plodding process of the art world. That’s why he created Kompetes – a phone app that makes art easy.

There are three key features to the Kompetes app:

Artists can enter competitions to win prizes and build their skills

The Kompetes community gets to vote on certain competitions and offer feedback to artists

Kompetes will make available information about the art world to help all artists and art-lovers develop their appreciation for the art world.

Available through the iOS store, Kompetes aims to give every artist a chance to demonstrate their abilities, every art lover the chance to vote for the art they love, and the art world a chance to be at everybody’s fingertips. This app disrupts the classical process of exhibiting, shortlisting and rewarding art by replacing a slow, elitist approach with an immediate, democratic and exciting platform.

The first two contests: “Kompetes International Art Competition 2016” and “Kompetes International Photography Competition” were profoundly successful, receiving multiple entries and selecting strong winners who demonstrated both technical mastery and passionate vision.

