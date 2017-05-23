Kompetes – an artistic career on your mobile
Daniel Asante loves art but hates the plodding process of the art world. That’s why he created Kompetes – a phone app that makes art easy.
There are three key features to the Kompetes app:
- Artists can enter competitions to win prizes and build their skills
- The Kompetes community gets to vote on certain competitions and offer feedback to artists
- Kompetes will make available information about the art world to help all artists and art-lovers develop their appreciation for the art world.
Available through the iOS store, Kompetes aims to give every artist a chance to demonstrate their abilities, every art lover the chance to vote for the art they love, and the art world a chance to be at everybody’s fingertips. This app disrupts the classical process of exhibiting, shortlisting and rewarding art by replacing a slow, elitist approach with an immediate, democratic and exciting platform.
The first two contests: “Kompetes International Art Competition 2016” and “Kompetes International Photography Competition” were profoundly successful, receiving multiple entries and selecting strong winners who demonstrated both technical mastery and passionate vision.
