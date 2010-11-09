‘Kung Fu Hamster’ goes mad on youngsters

This is the moment a Russian hamster goes haywire on two teenagers – and draws blood in a crazed attack.

The feisty rodent attacked the youngsters in Russia, swinging and missing on the unassuming males.

Standing on its hind legs, the hamster leaps at the duo – making contact on one of the shocked teens, and leaving a sizeable scratch on his hand.

Eventually one of the youths coaxes the audacious animal onto a sandal and puts him back in the cornfield to wait for its next victim.

Russia appears to be the go-to destination for wacky videos. Last week a naked male became a Youtube sensation for his madcap antics on a residential estate.

