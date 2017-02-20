Lady And The Tramp : 89-Year-Old Marries Homeless Man She First Met When He Was Rummaging Through Her BINS

A lady who fell in love with a tramp has married him – 40 years after she caught him rifling through her bin.

Joan Neininger and Ken Selway, both 89, wed in a registry office ceremony with Ken’s favourite song, ‘Amazing Grace’, played at their reception.

The registry office was full for the event, with the beautiful bride supported by bridesmaids.

Joan said: “It is lovely for everyone to have come today and everyone has made such a fuss of us.

“I really missed Ken, I hadn’t seen him for a while because we had to be kept away from each other before the wedding, I couldn’t wait to see him again.”

After tying the knot, the happy couple went back to Hanover Court residential home in Cinderford, Glos for the post-wedding party.

When the happy couple arrived at their reception on Saturday they were met with the residents singing ‘Amazing Grace’ and were showered with confetti.

Estate Manager Helen Lee added: “The wedding has been absolutely fabulous. Lovely that Ken and Joan are finally married after all this time.

“They are really pleased to have had such a good day with their family here with them.”

Great gran Joan first met Ken when she spotted him through the window of her Gloucester bookshop, rifling through rubbish.

He was sleeping rough in stations and shop doorways and refused to take her money.

She would leave him food and, with the blessing husband of 30 years Norman, invited him for a meal.

Norman died from a heart attack and Ken developed health problems and moved into Hanover Court residential home in Cinderford, Glos., where he was later joined by Joan.

Their love blossomed and in 2016, during the leap year, Joan proposed.

Regional Manager for Hanover Housing Rowena Hindle said: “The wedding was beautiful. Joan and Ken were both nervous but full of humour and giggles.

“This really shows a positive side of people growing older and being in a residential setting with extra care and still being able to make these important decisions and do what they want to do.

“It has been wonderful to be here to share with them this special day.”

Category: News