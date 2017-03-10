Leading Global Brokerage Firm has selected CTC to improve transaction lifecycle management operation

Gresham, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic win in the United States

A leading global brokerage firm has selected Clareti Transaction Control (CTC) as part of a plan to streamline their data processing and improve transaction lifecycle management operations. The customer provides a full range of trade execution and broker-dealer services across fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity-related products, credit derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products. CTC will be used to ensure the integrity of trading data, improve the effectiveness of controls, and reduce operational costs.

Ian Manocha, CEO, Gresham, says “We are delighted to have secured another important client win in the US. Firms are facing changes in the regulatory landscape, demand for more sophisticated financial products and services, and a need to simplify and drive down the cost of processing. This combination of market forces is creating opportunities for more agile enterprise financial technologies. Gresham is well positioned with a growing base of US customers and we will continue to invest in the North American market.”

Category: Business