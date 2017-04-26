Ledlenser Scoops Up Awards for New Outdoor Series Lights

Our Outdoor Series has only been on the market only a few weeks and, already, it is picking up coveted awards. Ledlenser is now the proud holder of the iF Design Award and of the Red Dot Award. Both awards are among the design world’s most well-known and highly esteemed.

The iF DESIGN AWARD has been an internationally recognised label for outstanding design since 1953. In 2017, it was awarded to the MH10 headlamp from our Outdoor Series. The Gold Award jury members were also impressed by the four torches from our new product line, distinguishing them as among the best design concepts submitted. “The Ledlenser MT6, MT10, MT14 and MT18 torches boast perfect, uncompromising design. The light quality is superb and the workmanship excellent. Every detail, from the on/off button to the LED plate, has been well thought through and perfectly executed. Each component confirms Ledlenser as a premium brand,” explained the jury.

The Red Dot Award distinguishes outstanding design quality. Conferred by an international jury, it honours masterfully designed products that clearly stand out from the rest. This award, too, has been won by Ledlenser for the torches from its Outdoor Series. The jury was impressed by the lighting company’s new products that were specifically designed for adventures in the great Outdoors.

An overview of the winning products

Ledlenser’s Outdoor Series sets new standards in the headlamp and torch segment! With these products, adventurers, hikers, mountaineers, skiers, runners, fishermen and hunters alike will be able to get more out of their day! 600 to 3,000 lumens, exchangeable colour filters and a speed charging function – this product range offers torches to suit everyone’s needs. More information can be found at:www.ledlenser.com

Category: Business