Leicester City Football Superfan Transforms Home Into Shrine To The Foxes

A Leicester City superfan has transformed his home into a shrine to his beloved Foxes – complete with more than 500 items of memorabilia.

Martin Chapman, 61, has been a supporter of the East Midlands football team ever since he was 11 years old after watching them beat Burnley 5-2 in 1966.

Since then, the former van driver for the Premier League champion’s sponsors Walkers Crisps has collected over a staggering 500 items of Foxes merchandise.

Martin, from Barwell, Leics., has covered virtually every inch of wall space in his one-bedroom flat with his mementoes, including more than 250 framed pictures.

Also included in his impressive collection are 80 fox toys, 40 City mugs, 20 bottles of branded alcohol, 15 clocks, 9 stuffed foxes, T-shirts, kit shirts, scarves, lampshades cushions and many other ornaments. Martin even has a number of tattoos devoted to the team, who were named the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year last month, and often dons a blue wig in a nod to the club.

He said: “I can remember I went to the game with a couple of mates.

“It was amazing to see seven goals, a Leicester win and see ourselves on Match of the Day that night.

“You could sit behind the scoreboard in those days and when the cameras panned there you could see us clearly.

“What more could an 11-year-old boy want? I was a Foxes fan from that moment on.

“It is probably a good job I live on my own because I am not sure anyone else would want all this stuff lying around the place.”

“You can’t mistake my place as I have a doormat with a fox on outside my door and a fox doorknocker.

“I am a very proud Foxes fan and I like to think that lets people know that a Leicester City supporter lives here.”

