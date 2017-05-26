Lesbian Couple Told They Might Never Have Kids Celebrate The Arrival – Of TRIPLETS

A lesbian couple who were told they might never have children are celebrating the “miracle” arrival – of TRIPLETS.

Megan Taylor, 28, and Joy Stevenson, 48, were left overjoyed after Maggie, Nancy and Bobby were born five years after they started trying for kids.

The couple, from Ilkeston , Derbs., who have been together for eight years, began exploring their options in 2012 after they decided they wanted to start a family.

But Megan was told that her fallopian tubes were blocked and that, in order to be eligible for NHS-funded IVF, she had to lose weight.

After losing six stones, her first round of treatment sadly resulted in a miscarriage.

However, a few months later, a second round of IVF resulted in the couple discovering Megan was pregnant last October.

Now, the parents are proudly showing off their new arrivals – who were born by emergency caesarean section at Nottingham City Hospital on April 18.

Today Megan said: “They came a bit earlier than expected – it was quite traumatic.”

“I did well to carry them to eight months, which is quite good for triplets.”

The triplets had been due to arrive by C-section at 35 weeks, on May 11.

But they couldn’t wait to make their entrance into the world and Megan’s waters broke three weeks early on Easter Sunday.

She was rushed to hospital by ambulance and doctors had originally intended for her to try to carry on her pregnancy until she was 35 weeks.

But after she had a bleed, the decision was made for her to have an emergency caesarean. Bobby was the first to be born, at 6.30pm, followed within minutes by Nancy and then Maggie.

Bobby weighed 3lb 10.5oz, Nancy was 3lb 11oz and Maggie weighed 2lb 12oz. They spent three weeks in hospital and went home on May 10.

Full-time Megan added: “They are doing well. Maggie was the smallest one. She was tucked under my rib.

“Bobby is more mardy than the girls – he seems to cry more. The girls pull funny faces with their little lips. They’ve all got funny characters about them.

“We’ve had sleepless nights, but it’s all worth it.”

She said the babies are on four-hourly feeds, and they go through around 20 nappies a day.

She added: “Apart from feeling tired, I’m still in a bubble.

“I just can’t believe how well they’ve done.”

Joy said: “It’s a dream come true. We’ve been waiting a long time for a family and to get three babies is amazing.

“We just can’t believe it. We just stare at them – we don’t watch telly any more. It’s manic but it’s all good.”

