Little Boy Paralysed After Getting Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease Is Stunning Medics With Miraculous Recovery

A four-year-old boy paralysed from the waist down after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease has made a miraculous recovery – and is now learning how to ride a bike.

Jasper Jones was a fit and healthy child before he contracted the disease in November 2014, which spread to his heart and left him unable to move his legs – because he got a blood clot on his spine.

He was diagnosed with an enlarged heart and admitted to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, where he was put on life support.

But when he was brought round, a blood clot had damaged his lower spinal cord and he was paralysed from the waist down.

Jasper’s parents Kate and Felix Jones, who live in Reigate, Surrey, were told their son had paraplegia – a form of paralysis affecting the lower part of the body, most noticeably the legs.

Kate, 38, said: “We went to a Halloween party and there was a kid there with hand, foot and mouth disease, which Jasper caught.

“The doctor said it was nothing to worry about, but around Christmas he still seemed a bit off, although it wasn’t anything major.

“But two months after that we took him back to the GP and his heart rate was twice the normal rate, so we had to take him to A&E at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

“They found that his heart was enlarged and they couldn’t get his heart rate down, and then it stopped completely.

“It’s very rare for the virus to cause complications but he had to go on full life support because he wasn’t breathing and they put him in an induced coma.

“It was devastating – we were told he wouldn’t make it through the night.

“He was being kept alive and we just kept hoping he would pull through, which went on for about a week.

“They said his heart probably wouldn’t recover and he was put on the list for a transplant.”

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Jasper’s heart made a miraculous recovery.

Kate added: “Suddenly his heart did recover, and they were able to take him off the life support – it was a miracle, the odds were against him.

“As he came round, his legs weren’t moving, and a common complication of being on life support is clots.

“They normally go to the brain and cause brain damage, but we were incredibly lucky that he was okay and recognised us.

“They think a clot at the base of his spine affected his muscles from the waist down.”

After researching potential treatments, Kate came across the NeuroRecovery Network (NRN) – a network of rehabilitation centres which provide therapy to those with paralysis.

However, these were only located in America at the time.

Admin worker Kate flew to Kentucky in May 2015 with Jasper and her other son Elliot, who was only a few months old at the time.

Jasper received a type of physical therapy which is proven to promote permanent recovery of muscle function in people with spinal cord injuries.

Kate and her two sons ended up living in Louisville for just over 14 months while Jasper received treatment, but Felix had to stay in the UK due to work commitments.

Felix, 37, runs a business as an art restorer, and he visited them for a week every month.

Kate said: “We went for an initial three months and he improved a lot, so we stayed on as long as we could.

“It was hard being apart from my husband – it was really difficult, it was almost like being a single parent for a while because he could only come for one week a month.

“Luckily my parents live in New York, so we had family members around who could rotate and help out.

“Jasper needed to get back into normal life, and it was untenable staying there eventually.

“But we had really lucky timing – the centre in Crawley started taking pediatric patients, so we could go there.”

They made the journey back to Reigate in August last year after NRN named the Neurokinex Rehabilitation Centre in Crawley, West Sussex as its first and only affiliate outside of the US.

Jasper now sees therapists at the centre five days a week for an hour a day, at a cost of around £500 a week, and has made drastic improvements over the last 18 months.

Kate added: “When we left England to go to America he pulled himself across the floor but then when we left America he could crawl fully.

“He can now climb onto chairs and has learnt to use his tricycle which he does every day outside therapy and that is pretty amazing.

“Now he can ride with his friends at school just like the other kids which is great.”

While at the centre, Jasper is put in a harness and suspended over a treadmill.

Three therapists, one on the hips and one on each leg, try and get him to walk by stimulating the sensory muscles.

Brave Jasper has made incredible progress, with many muscles starting to work after being paralysed for two years.

Kate added: “He’s making amazing progress – we went back to Kentucky for a check up in February and everything has improved.

“They did an EMG which measures muscles to see if they are working, and between August 2016 when we left and February 2017, the muscles have gotten stronger and the muscles that weren’t working have ‘turned on’.”

“Some muscles which were completely paralysed have come back on, and apparently this just doesn’t happen.

“We don’t know if he will get the movement back completely, you just can’t predict it, but we were told nothing would really happen after a year and two-and-a-half years later he’s still improving.

“For two years, some muscles have had no connection and now they’re coming on.

“In spinal cord injury that’s a huge advance, they’d almost been written off.

“What Jasper is doing, no one in the UK has gone through it.”

