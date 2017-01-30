Little Lad Saved His Gran By Calling 999 When She Fell Down Flight Of Stairs

A grandmother has praised the quick-thinking efforts of her grandson after she fell down a flight of stairs in the early hours of the morning.

Paula Robbins was at her daughter’s home when she plunged from the top to bottom and was unable to move.

As she lay in agony on the hallway floor, Oscar, aged eight, heard her screams and leaped out of bed to help her.

He grabbed his 61-year-old gran’s phone, dialled 999 and calmly answered the operator’s questions while paramedics rushed to the house in Wainscott, Kent.

Paula, of Upnor, Kent, said: “I’ve had a bad chest lately and I was struggling to breathe.

“After he called an ambulance he then found his mum’s number to tell her what had happened.”

Oscar’s mum Frankie arrived back at her sister’s home to find their mum on a stretcher with an ambulance crew preparing to take her to Medway Maritime Hospital.

Unbelievably, after escaping with severe bruising, lucky Paula was discharged from the emergency department several hours later.

Frankie, who also has a daughter, Orla, three, said : “Oscar is my little hero. I am a proud mum.”

